Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $616,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

