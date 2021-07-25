Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $472,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.45 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

