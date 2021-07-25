Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

