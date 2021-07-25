Graham Luce Sells 4,062 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Graham Luce sold 100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,944.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Luce sold 114 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $5,343.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.