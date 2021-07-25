Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

