Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.97 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

