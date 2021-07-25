Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

