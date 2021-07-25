Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,014 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Stamps.com worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $325.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $326.60.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

