Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,565 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.