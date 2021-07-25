Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,795 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

