Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

