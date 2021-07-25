Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,848,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,490,000. PG&E accounts for 5.0% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned 0.29% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.22. 10,542,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,675,613. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

