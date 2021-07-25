Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,823 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up 0.9% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 548,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

