Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Has $113.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.3% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

