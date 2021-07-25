Growth DeFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,508.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.67 or 0.00022666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $13,508.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00821593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,237 coins and its circulating supply is 341,663 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

