Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAC. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.20.

NYSE PAC opened at $110.28 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

