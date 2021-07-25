Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

HAL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

