Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at $70,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HJLI. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

