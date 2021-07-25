Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 161 to GBX 175. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harworth Group traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 156.28 ($2.04), with a volume of 35264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.94.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

