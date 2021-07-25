Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $670.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.