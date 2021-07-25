HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $321.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

