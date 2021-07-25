Head-To-Head Analysis: Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agiliti and WillScot Mobile Mini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini $1.37 billion 4.72 $74.13 million $0.67 42.46

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Agiliti.

Profitability

This table compares Agiliti and WillScot Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 5.12% 8.06% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.5% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agiliti and WillScot Mobile Mini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 WillScot Mobile Mini 0 1 7 0 2.88

Agiliti presently has a consensus price target of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than WillScot Mobile Mini.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats Agiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. The company was founded on November 29, 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

