Head to Head Analysis: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) versus Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 28.86% 13.74% 1.53% Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.43% 7.90% 0.71%

53.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.24 $10.30 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.36 $8.44 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HMN Financial and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

