Head-To-Head Analysis: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% U.S. Gold N/A -56.54% -54.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $39.81, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.30%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than MP Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 45.26 -$21.83 million $0.22 161.82 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.22

U.S. Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials. U.S. Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats U.S. Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

