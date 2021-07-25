Head-To-Head Survey: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QIWI and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67 Lyft 0 5 22 0 2.81

QIWI currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $69.73, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QIWI is more favorable than Lyft.

Risk and Volatility

QIWI has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QIWI and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIWI $585.30 million 1.12 $124.79 million $2.23 4.67 Lyft $2.36 billion 7.65 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -12.09

QIWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIWI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QIWI and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIWI 22.08% 33.90% 14.29% Lyft -88.32% -80.71% -30.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About QIWI

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Further, it provides digital banking services to retail customers under the Rocketbank name; and to small and medium businesses under the Tochka name. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

