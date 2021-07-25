Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 2.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 9,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDDRF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

