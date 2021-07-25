Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

