Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $225.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

