Hellenic Coin Hits Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00361460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

