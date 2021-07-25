Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 142,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

