Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post $107.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.63 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $458.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

HCCI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,478. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

