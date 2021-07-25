Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $2,600,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 33,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,358. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

