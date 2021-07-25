Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $146.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

