Hexcel (HXL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.72 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

