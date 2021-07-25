Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on HKMPF shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$35.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.