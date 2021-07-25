Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 127,200 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. 49,559,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,937,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

