Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $47.10. 2,230,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

