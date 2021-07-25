Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 193,600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,600 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $108,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,678,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 688,961 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 752,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,277. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

