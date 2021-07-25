Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hiscox stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 894 ($11.68). 535,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,153. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

