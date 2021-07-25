Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.