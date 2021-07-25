Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,625 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Nautilus accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 534,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

