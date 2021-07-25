HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

HFC opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

