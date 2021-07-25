Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.12 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 23.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gray Television by 98.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 696,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gray Television by 34.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

