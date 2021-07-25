Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HEC stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

