Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

