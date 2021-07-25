Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 315,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

