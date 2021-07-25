Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

