Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

VEEV stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $333.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

