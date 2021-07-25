Homrich & Berg Invests $218,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

