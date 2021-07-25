Homrich & Berg Sells 375 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

